PM Shehbaz vows all-out support for KP’s development

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Friday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed the matters related to the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government would provide utmost assistance and resources for the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s administration of severe consequences if it did not bring power outages down to a maximum of 12 hours.

“I am telling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif the last time to give Khyber Pakhtunkhwa its due,” Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Wednesday.

“Firstly, I want the money of the province to be paid to us, if not paid, we will inform the IMF that they are getting money in our name but don’t pay it to us,” KP CM said.

He said, “It is my warning to the prime minister that you are forcing us to push your government out of power”. “I know, how to expel you out of power. You could not bear it. No one could prevent us from taking our due rights,” he declared.