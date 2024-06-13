Inside story of PPP-PML-N negotiations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has blamed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for not ‘implementing’ the coalition pact, ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the inside story of the PPP and PML-N’s negotiations after differences on the budget 2024-25, the PPP leadership blamed PML-N for their non-seriousness on the reconciliation pact to run the government in the centre.

During the negotiations, the PPP leaders also raised reservations for ‘neglecting’ the party in Punjab, the sources said, and added reservations on the budget were also conveyed.

Earlier, the PML-N-led federal government intensified efforts to placate PPP following the latter’s criticism for not taking its input at all while preparing the annual budget 2024-25.

Read more: Govt makes efforts to woo PPP over budget 2024 rift

Sources told ARY News that the government invited the Bilawal Bhutto-led party for another round of talks, which the party has accepted.

According to sources, the two sides have agreed to continue the dialogue process and the PPP delegation will meet with government representatives tomorrow.

The previous round of talks between the government and the People’s Party ended without a breakthrough, sources added. PPP has decided not to back down from its demands, including the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) issue.