Practice And Procedure Ordinance 2024 challenged in SC

ISLAMABAD: The practice and procedure amendment ordinance 2024 has been challenged in Supreme Court (SC), ARY News reported.

As per details, a petition has been filed by Akmal Khan in the Supreme Court challenging the Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024 seeking to declare the ordinance’s notification on September 20 as unconstitutional and illegal.

The ordinance, promulgated by the President on September 19, 2024, made amendments to the Practice and Procedure Act, which was passed by Parliament on April 20, 2023.

The Act granted the right to appeal against decisions on constitutional petitions.

The petitioner argues that the ordinance violates Articles 2, 4, 9, and 10 of the Constitution, starting a debate on the limits of executive power and the protection of constitutional rights in Pakistan.

It is to be mentioned that the Supreme Court Act 2023, has been recently amended with a presidential ordinance.

The amendment

It may be noted here that Federal Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar said that the promulgation of the ordinance will further improve transparency in the judicial process.

He said the ordinance for amendment in the Practice and Procedures Act was promulgated by the president after approval from the federal cabinet.

He said that from now on, the case that comes first would be taken up first by the court and the cases coming after would be fixed on their number.

Tarar said a committee had been set up under the Practice and Procedure Act headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the puisne judge and the third Senior Judge were its members.

The minister said under the ordinance, now the Chief Justice will head the committee whereas the puisne judge will be a member and a third judge of the Supreme Court will be its member. The Chief Justice will nominate one of the judges of the Supreme Court as a member of this committee from time to time, the minister added.

He said cases were delayed due to the non-availability of the third member of the committee in Islamabad.