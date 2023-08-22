President Alvi approves appointment of Chief Justice PHC

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC), ARY News reported.

The president accorded his approval to the appointment of CJ Peshawar High Court under Article 175 A (13) of the Constitution and on the advice of the prime minister, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.

Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, the senior Puisne Judge, has been working as Acting CJ Peshawar High Court.

Earlier, President Arif Alvi approved the elevation of Chief Justice (CJ) of Peshawar High Court Justice Musarrat Hilali to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan.

Justice Musarrat Hilali is the first woman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) to be appointed as the apex court judge and the second woman in the country’s history to be elevated to the Supreme Court.

It is pertinent to mention here that President of Pakistan Arif Alvi okayed the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as the next chief justice of Pakistan (CJP).

As per details, President Alvi approved prime minister’s advice for the appointment of the senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Qazi Faez Isa as chief justice of Pakistan.

The appointment of Justice Isa will take effect on September 17, 2023, after the superannuation of CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial.