PM Shehbaz hails Ireland’s decision to recognise Palestine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep admiration for the recent decision taken by the Government of Ireland to recognize the state of Palestine.

In a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the Republic of Ireland Simon Harris on Friday, PM Shehbaz also felicitated him on assuming the office.

The prime minister said that Ireland’s decision of recognising Palestine would send a message of hope and solidarity to the innocent Palestinians who were suffering Israel’s brutal atrocities.

“It would also go a long way in promoting the Palestine cause and would urge other countries to follow Ireland,” PM Shehbaz added.

The prime minister said Pakistan has always advocated that a two-state solution, in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, is the only way to bring lasting peace to the Middle East.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the just struggle of the Palestinian people and lauded the decision of the ICJ to order Israel to stop its assault on Gaza and Rafah.

He also expressed the hope that the oppressed people of Kashmir would receive similar attention from the international community, as they too have been enduring a brutal occupation and denial of fundamental human rights for the last seven decades.

PM Shehbaz hoped that Simon Harris’s dynamism would bring major changes in Ireland.

The prime minister lauded the Irish decision to open its resident mission in Pakistan and said that this new mission, along with Pakistan’s mission in Dublin, would play a vital role in promoting bilateral trade, investment, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Shehbaz also extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister Simon Harris to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Simon Harris said that Ireland has taken a principled decision in consultation with other European allies as the extent of Israel’s military action in Gaza could no longer be condoned in any way.

The Irish premier was of the view that this decision was necessary to promote normalisation in the occupied territories.

The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral ties between Pakistan and Ireland and expressed their common desire to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.