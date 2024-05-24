Karachi residents face prolong power outages amid scorching heat

KARACHI: The raising temperature and prolong power outages in different areas of Karachi making the lives of the city’s residents miserable, ARY News reported on Friday.

It is been more than 12 hours since the residents of Karachi’s Garden West are witnessing power outage as the electric supply has been suspended since 9 am.

A resident claimed that the electricity provider for the metropolis cut off power to the area because several households in the neighborhood failed to pay their monthly power tariff bills.

In a similar incident, the residents of Karachi’s Manghopir area staging a sit-in protest against electricity load-shedding.

The protestors have set up a camp at the electric grid station, with a large number of local residents joining the protest.

Despite several rounds of negotiations between protesters and the police, no resolution has been reached.

Protesters allege that the area has been subjected to electricity load-shedding for durations ranging from 14 to 18 hours in this scorching temperature.

The prolonged power outages have disrupted daily life and prompted residents to take to the streets in protest, demanding swift action from the authorities to address the issue.