PTI chairman’s corruption cause of economic malaise: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s corruption and bad governance were the cause of economic malaise, ARY News reported.

As per details, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that they came into power when the country was in the midst of numerous crises.

He lambasted the PTI chief saying that he destroyed the system for his political gains and the IMF conditions were violated over the no-confidence motion. The PTI chairman destabilized relations with key allies and friendly countries, he added.

The premier said that everyone question them on why they came to power as the country’s economy was ruined by the PTI government.

Commenting on the May 9 incidents, PM Shehbaz said that the attacks were organized and preplanned for more than a year and were an evil attempt and conspiracy to instigate a coup in the army and a conspiracy against Pakistan within Pakistan.

He maintained that the May 9 incidents were heartening for the martyrs’ families and the incidents were planned for one and a half years but it exposed the PTI chairman before the nation.

PM Shehbaz said the civilian government and army were on the same page and it was decided that law would take its course and nobody involved in these incidents would be spared. There was intense anger and sorrow in the ranks of the army and among heirs of the martyrs because of the incidents of May 9, he added.