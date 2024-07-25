PDM wants confrontation between PTI and army: PTI founder via Omar Ayub

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub said that the party’s founder, Imran Khan, stated that the PDM government wants confrontation between PTI and the army, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media after meeting with Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Omar Ayub said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others have ‘evil’ intentions.

“The first message from Imran Khan is for Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir that Shehbaz Sharif and the PDM are trying to pit the army and PTI against each other. We (PTI) and Asim Munir will not let their intentions succeed,” he added.

Omar Ayub also accused the authorities of deliberately deleting the video footage of the Zaman Park incident, demanding that it be made public.

The PTI secretary general said that Imran Khan will approach the court to obtain the footage. He said that the Islamabad administration has been asked to allow the PTI to hold a public gathering on August 5.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will lead the public gathering,” he added.

Omar Ayub said that the PTI founder expressed satisfaction with the nominated names for reserved seats. “Imran Khan’s message to the nation is to prepare for fresh elections,” he said.

He said that during the meeting, Imran Khan also praised the performance of PTI’s MNAs and MPAs. He alleged that that the Anti-Corruption is being used against the PTI members in Punjab.