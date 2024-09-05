Ravindra Jadeja joins Narendra Modi’s BJP

Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who recently retired from Twenty20 internationals (T20Is), has joined Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The cricketer’s wife Rivaba Jadeja, who is a BJP MLA, announced his joining on her X account as she posted pictures of him as a new member.

In her post, Rivaba also shared photos of herself and her husband with their BJP membership cards.

It is worth mentioning here that Ravindra Jadeja’s wife Rivaba had joined the BJP in 2019. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party fielded her from the Jamnagar assembly seat in the 2022 election in which she defeated AAP candidate Karshanbhai Karmur.

In June, Jadeja became the third senior cricketer after star batter Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to retire from T20ls at the end of T20 World Cup 2024.

In an Instagram post on June 30, the all-rounder wrote, “With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats.”

“Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 international career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” he added.

The 35-year-old represented India in 74 T20Is, for 515 runs and 54 wickets at an economy of 7.13 and 515 runs at a strike rate of 127.16.

Ravindra Jadeja is a regular feature in the IPL, where he won four titles, three with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and one, in the inaugural season in 2008, with Rajasthan Royals (RR), which was before he had made his international debut which came in 2009.

Meanwhile, the all-rounder continues to be available for Tests and ODIs, where he has turned out 72 and 197 times respectively.

In Tests, he has 3036 runs (average of 36.14) and 294 wickets (24.13), and in ODIs, he has 2756 runs (32.42) and 220 wickets (36.07), and is considered one of the finest all-round fielders in the world.