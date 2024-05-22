Revised PC-I of ML-1 project approved

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved the revised PC-I for the ML-1 railway project, a key component of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) worth $6.7 billion, ARY News reported.

According to a statement, the CDWP has now forwarded the project to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for final approval.

The Havelian Dry Port project has also been attached with the ML-1 project.

Meanwhile, the CDWP also approved seven small projects worth Rs 82.2 billion and sent three projects worth Rs 9.2 billion to ECNEC for approval.

The Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Expressway project worth Rs 58 billion and the Mirpur-Mangla Road project worth Rs 9.2 billion have also been sent to ECNEC for approval.

Earlier, the National Railway Administration (NRA), China pledged to collaborate closely with Pakistan Railways to kick start ground operations for the ML-I project.

The Chinese government assured full support for the ML-1 project, and joint efforts will be made to ensure its swift completion.

The ML-1 project is poised to bring about a transformative change in Pakistan’s railway system, and both countries are committed to working together for the project’s speedy realization.

ML-1 project

The project, Pakistan’s first-ever state-of-the-art railway project, aims upgrading and doubling of the 1733-kilometre railway track from Karachi to Peshawar besides the installation of modern signaling and telecom systems.

The project also included complete grade separation and fencing, making travel durations of 10 hours between Lahore and Karachi, 2.45 hours between Lahore and Rawalpindi, and 14.30 hours between Karachi and Peshawar.

The project features construction of railway tracks between Nawabshah to Rohri, Multan to Lahore, Lahore to Lalamusa, Kemari to Hyderabad, Hyderabad to Multan, Lalamusa to Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi to Peshawar and Havelian Dry Port.

The upgradation of the railway tracks will enable the trains to run at 140kilometres per hour. The project also features the construction of 2,096 bridges/culverts, 1,300km of fencing, and 165/631-grade separation.