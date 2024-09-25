IND vs BAN: ‘Rishabh Pant’s one six can make Indian stadium stand collapse’

As Team India gears up to face Bangladesh in the final Test of the 2-match series, starting Friday at Kanpur’s Green Park Stadium, concerns surrounding the venue’s infrastructure have come to the forefront.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Work Department (UP PWD) has raised red flags regarding the safety of Stand C, deeming it “dangerous” and limiting ticket sales.

According to reports, the UP PWD has instructed the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) to sell only 1,700 tickets for the Kanpur stadium stand, which has a capacity of 4,800.

The decision comes after engineers warned that accommodating a sizeable crowd in the stand could be risky, particularly if fans start jumping in excitement.

“The PWD has raised some issues, and we have agreed not to sell all the tickets of Balcony C,” UPCA CEO Ankit Chatterjee stated. “Repair work will continue for the next couple of days.”

Furthermore, the stadium’s floodlights are also a cause for concern.

At least eight bulbs on one of the floodlights are malfunctioning, sparking worries about visibility during the match.

The Green Park Stadium’s infrastructure woes are compounded by the fact that it doesn’t fall directly under UPCA’s purview. Instead, it is owned by the state government’s sports department.