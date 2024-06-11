web analytics
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Rs40,000 prize bond draw results announced – Check here

National Savings division on Monday announced balloting of Rs40,000 Premium prize bond draw number 29 in Multan.

The prize bonds, managed by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and National Savings, don’t earn interest but offer the chance to win significant cash rewards.

In Pakistan, prize bonds are available in various denominations, and holders can participate in lucky draws to potentially win prizes.

Rs. 40,000 Premium bond series is famous as people buy these bonds in lure of Rs75 million bumper prize.

  • 40000 Prize Bond 2024 Winners

    Top three winners of Draw number 29 of Rs 40000 prize bond list 2024

  • First Prize: 946132
  • Second Prize: 376410,632213,691732

Denomination
(Rs.)

 1st Prize 2nd Prize 3rd Prize
Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes Amount (Rs.) No of Prizes
40,000 75,000,000 1 25,000,000 3 500,000 1,696

 

The Prize Bonds are regulated by National Savings, under the central bank, which is another reason for their popularity.

