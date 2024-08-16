SC Quetta registry disposes of 124 in three weeks

QUETTA: The Supreme Court (SC) Quetta registry heard 270 cases in three weeks, with 124 of them being disposed of, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the apex court, a special bench, comprising Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan, heard 35 cases during the summer vacations. The bench heard different cases from July 22 to 27.

According to the apex court’s statement, another bench, comprising Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Malik Shehzad Ahmad Khan, heard 47 cases related to criminal and civil matters between July 29 and August 2.

A third bench, comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, heard 42 cases related to criminal and civil matters between August 12 and 16, the statement read.

Read More: Over 55,000 cases pending before Supreme Court

Earlier in January 21, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan in its report revealed that more than 55,000 cases are pending before it as of 16th December 2023.

According to a quarterly report (from 17th September 2023 to 17th December 2023), the top court of the country has disposed of 859 during the period. The report, issued under Article 19-A which guarantees right to information, read that the number of pending cases was 56,503 on 17th September 2023 and dropped to 55,644 on 17th December 2023.

The SC disposed of 859 cases in the three months.