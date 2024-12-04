Schools to remain closed tomorrow due to strike

MUZAFFARABAD: Private schools will remain closed tomorrow (Thursday) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to strike call by the Joint Awami Action Committee, ARY News reported.

As per details, Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee has announced strike for an indefinite period tomorrow (December 5).

All Private Schools Association and All Azad Kashmir Traders Association have announced support for the strike and will keep schools and businesses shut tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Education ministry in AJK has issued directions to keep all the government-run schools open tomorrow.

Read more: JAAC calls off AJK protests after demands met

In May, the Awami Joint Action Committee announced to end ongoing protests in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) against soaring inflation a day after the government accepted their demands.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azad Jammu and Kashmir witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least three people dead and several others injured.

At least a man was killed and two others were injured as clashes between the protestors and law enforcement agencies once again erupted in Muzaffarabad on Monday.