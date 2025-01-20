New car registration policy comes into effect

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly has made it mandatory to register all new cars within two months, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sindh Assembly passed an amendment bill regarding the vehicle’s registration with a majority vote.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that according to the new bill the registration of all new vehicles within two months has been made mandatory.

He said that all car owners will be liable to obtain new digital cards and submit their old car books to the relevant department, adding that the parliamentary committee has approved the amendments.

The minister said the new law aimed at making the registration process more efficient and streamlined.

Earlier, an important update was issued for car owners regarding penalties for delayed vehicle registration, as discussed in a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior.

According to reports, the committee reviewed the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad regarding vehicle registration. The DC briefed the committee, stating that a notification was issued on August 2, imposing fines on delayed registration of vehicles ranging from 1,000cc to 3,000cc.

The DC revealed that the government had collected Rs260 million in fines for delayed registrations. In response, committee member Tariq Fazal Chaudhry called for the abolition of fines for late registration.

Discussing the issue further, the DC highlighted that increasing motorway fines to Rs2,500 had effectively reduced violations. Committee member Zartaj Gul proposed consulting experts to find a practical resolution for registration challenges.