Sindh govt bans pillion riding in Karachi, other cities

The Sindh government has imposed a ban on pillion riding in several districts of the province, including Karachi to maintain law and order during processions and Rabiul Awwal gatherings.

A notification to this effect has been issued by the provincial home department.

According to the notification, the restriction will come into effect from tomorrow in several districts.

The pillion riding will be banned in cities including Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Nawabshah, Sukkur, Kashmore, Khairpur, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Ghotki.

In Karachi, the ban will be enforced in District South on September 13, 14, 16, and 17. District East will see restrictions on September 13, 16, and 17, while District West will have the ban in place on September 16 and 17.

In Hyderabad, the restriction will remain in effect from 12th Rabiul Awwal. Dadu will face the ban on September 16 and 17, while Nawabshah and Sanghar will enforce the ban on September 17.

Similarly, pillion riding in Sukkur will be banned on September 16 and 17. In Khairpur and Ghotki, the restriction will apply from September 13 to 17.