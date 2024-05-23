Sindh to start shuttle service for commuters: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Provincial minister Sharjeel Memon Thursday said that a crackdown has been initiated against illegal bus and taxi terminals in city, ARY News reported.

Sindh’s Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Memon said that shuttle service will be started from various points of the city for commuters.

He said that the city’s Red Line bus rapid transit project has been delayed due to negligence during the caretaker setup.

“Karachi would have great infrastructure after completion of the Yellow and Red Line BRT projects,” transport minister said.

He said Chingchi (Qingqi) rickshaws being run in the city over the court’s stay order. “An alternate employment scheme has been under the hammer for the people affiliated with transport sector,” minister said.

Transport minister said that Sindh has been the only province that has introduced the EV buses. “Pink bus service has been a major pilot project,” he said.

Sharjeel Memon said this year 3,900 challans were issued from January 1st to May 22. Cylinders were removed from 95 vehicles, while 700 challans were issued over illegal parking, he added.