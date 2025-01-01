Time-traveling flight: Passengers take off in 2025, land in 2024

In a bizarre incident, passengers on Cathay Pacific Flight 880 took off from Hong Kong in the year 2025 and landed in Los Angeles in 2024.

The flight, which departed just minutes after Hong Kong rang in the new year on January 1, 2025, crossed nine time zones and the international dateline, effectively traveling back in time.

After nearly 14 hours in the air, the plane’s passengers will touch down in Los Angeles around 10 p.m. Pacific Time on December 31, 2024. This unusual phenomenon occurs when flights cross the international date line over the Pacific Ocean.

Flight 880 is not the only plane to travel back in time. Other east-bound trans-Pacific flights have also been known to cross the international date line, allowing passengers to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice. However, delays can disrupt this unique experience, as seen in the case of United Airlines flight 200 from Guam to Hawaii last January.

Passengers on United Airlines flight 200 were left disappointed when their departure was delayed, causing them to miss their second pass through the New Year. Meanwhile, others will shoot forward in time and miss New Year’s altogether, such as those on Air New Zealand’s Flight 27 from San Francisco to Auckland.