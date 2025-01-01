web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Time-traveling flight: Passengers take off in 2025, land in 2024

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a bizarre incident, passengers on Cathay Pacific Flight 880 took off from Hong Kong in the year 2025 and landed in Los Angeles in 2024.

The flight, which departed just minutes after Hong Kong rang in the new year on January 1, 2025, crossed nine time zones and the international dateline, effectively traveling back in time.

After nearly 14 hours in the air, the plane’s passengers will touch down in Los Angeles around 10 p.m. Pacific Time on December 31, 2024. This unusual phenomenon occurs when flights cross the international date line over the Pacific Ocean.

Flight 880 is not the only plane to travel back in time. Other east-bound trans-Pacific flights have also been known to cross the international date line, allowing passengers to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice. However, delays can disrupt this unique experience, as seen in the case of United Airlines flight 200 from Guam to Hawaii last January.

Passengers on United Airlines flight 200 were left disappointed when their departure was delayed, causing them to miss their second pass through the New Year. Meanwhile, others will shoot forward in time and miss New Year’s altogether, such as those on Air New Zealand’s Flight 27 from San Francisco to Auckland.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.