Two die, three injured in series of Karachi road accidents

KARACHI: At least persons lost their lives and three were injured in a series of devastating road accidents in Karachi within a short span, ARY News reported quoting police and rescue sources.

In a traffic accident occurred on Shaheed-Millat Road two motorcyclists died when they were hit by a fast-moving car. According to raffic police, the speeding car struck the motorcyclists, causing them to lose control and fall onto the road.

A tanker truck, which was following the car, failed to stop in time and ran over the fallen motorcyclists. The tanker dragged the motorcycle and its occupants for a distance before coming to a halt, killing two persons. Another man also sustained injuries in the incident is transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police have taken the tanker driver into custody.

Separately, two vehicles collided on Shahrah-e-Faisal, leaving two women injured. Rescue teams rushed to the scene to provide medical assistance.

It may be noted here that nearly 9,000 traffic accidents were reported in Karachi in 2024, killing 771 and injuring 8,174 citizens, according to rescue services.

In January 2024, Karachi reported the deaths of 94 individuals and injuries to 734 in road accidents, in February, 57 deaths and 720 injuries, March, 49 deaths and 521 injuries and April registered 64 deaths and 490 injuries in Karachi.

Furthermore, in May, the port city registered 48 deaths and 464 injuries, while in June the number of deaths was 73 and 649 people were injured.

July also registered 35 Karachiites deaths, while 627 others were injured. In August, 45 deaths and 521 injuries, in September, 70 deaths and 781 injuries and in October 2024, 66 deaths and 980 injuries were reported as per report of the rescue services.

Karachi witnessed 90 deaths in November and injuries to 989 people, while in December-to-date, 80 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Karachi and 700 have been injured.

On average, 25 accidents occurred daily, leading to the death of 2 to 3 people per day, the report highlighted.

In 2023, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi.