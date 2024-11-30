Celebrate UAE national day with THESE unmissable deals

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is all set to celebrate its 53rd National Day, also known as Eid Al Etihad, with a host of freebies and holidays for its residents.

The preparations for the National Day are in full swing, while the authorities have announced free internet data, parking and many other facilities for the public.

To mark the occasion, parking fees will be waived across Dubai, while the telecom companies are offering 53GB of free data.

The celebrations will also feature spectacular fireworks displays at various locations across the country, including Global Village, Bluewaters, and The Beach, JBR.

According to UAE media, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a two-day holiday for all the public and private sector employees in the country.

The Ministry said that December 2 and 3, 2024 will be paid holidays for all public and private sector employees in the UAE in celebration of the 53rd National Day which is also called Eid Al Etihad.

The employees will enjoy almost a week-long leave, combined with Saturday and Sunday, which converts to a four-day break.

The holidays are also expected to benefit overseas Pakistani employees working in the UAE, who may want to travel back home to meet their families and relatives.