UAE schools to observe nine-day holidays

School students and staff in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will have a nine-day break ahead of Ramadan.

This break is part of the UAE’s school calendar, which varies slightly depending on the school and curriculum.

While some schools will have a 9-day break, others will have a shorter break. A group of schools will have a three-day break from February 12 to 14, with students getting a 5-day break when combined with the weekend.

Another set of schools will only have a two-day break on February 13 and 14, resulting in a four-day break when combined with the weekend.

Ramadan timings to be adjusted

In addition to the February break, schools in the UAE will also adjust their timings during Ramadan, which is expected to start on March 1. Teachers will adjust the curriculum to accommodate the reduced school hours during this period.

It’s worth noting that the UAE’s school calendar is subject to change, and schools may have some flexibility in setting their own dates. For specific details, parents and students should check with their school or the relevant education authority