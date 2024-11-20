US citizens offered ‘escape’ from Trump administration

Washington: As President-elect Donald Trump once again prepares to take the helm of the USA, the citizens have been offered to escape from his rule.

A cruise line is offering the citizens of the United States of America, who are unhappy with Donald Trump’s re-election, different packages to travel around the world until the Trump rule comes to an end.

The cruise line Villa Vie Residences said that the program will cost less than $40,000 a year and traverse 425 ports across 140 countries.

According to a company statement, the program consists of one, two, three, and four year packages, called Escape From Reality, Mid-term Selection, Anywhere but Home, and Skip Forward respectively. The trip includes stops in the Caribbean, South America, and an Antarctic sail-by.

Villa Vie’s CEO, Mikael Petterson, told the news outlet WFLA in Fort Lauderdale that the cruise package could be a good option for those who were unhappy with the results.

“We feel we have a perfect product for those who said they’d leave the country if XYZ wins the election,” he said in a statement.

Mikael Petterson was of the view that “We had two groups watch election parties onboard where half the community watched Fox News on one end of the ship while the other half watched MSNBC on the other. We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics.

Advisers to high-net worth families told CNBC that they were receiving many queries from wealthy clients about how to move abroad.

President-elect Trump will be sworn in at his inauguration which is always held on January 20, as specified by the Constitution’s 20th Amendment.

The president-elect becomes the president immediately after being sworn in and moves into the White House after the ceremony.