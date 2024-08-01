WATCH: Haris Rauf castles Andre Russell for a duck in The Hundred

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who is representing Welsh Fire in The Hundred 2024, clean bowled London Spirit’s Andre Russell for a golden duck during their game at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Set to defend a low total of 95, the Pakistani speedster helped Welsh Fire stag a remarkable fightback with his figures of 3/20 from his 17-ball spell, however, it was not enough for his team to edge past London Spirit.

During match 10 of The Hundred 2024, Andre Russell arrived at the crease with his team at 84 for five following captain Dan Lawrence’s dismissal to Rauf.

Needing just 11 runs more to win the game, Russell attempted to smash Haris Rauf to his leg side, only to have his stumps shattered by a searing delivery of the Pakistan pacer.

Andre Russell returned to the dressing with a first-ball duck to his name as Rauf had a third wicket to his name in the match.

Despite Haris Rauf’s brilliant bowling spell, Welsh Fire failed to defend their 95-run total, and London Spirit defeated them by three-wicket with 13 balls to spare.

Batting first, Welsh Fire scored 94 for the loss of nine wickets in their 100 balls as Luke Wells was the only batter to cross the 20-run mark.

For London Spirit, Liam Dawson and Nathan Ellis took three wickets each in the low-scoring innings at Lord’s.

It is pertinent to mention that Haris Rauf received severe criticism over his poor show in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024.

He was blasted by fans and former cricketers for failing to defend 12 runs in the last three balls of Pakistan’s opening game against the United States of America (USA).

He was also under severe scrutiny after he set the unwanted record of being the most expensive bowler in a single edition of the 50-over world during the ODI World Cup 2023.