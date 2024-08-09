WATCH: Horrifying footage shows passenger plane crashing in Brazil

The horrifying footage of a passenger plane with 62 people on board crashing in Brazil’s Sao Paulo has gone viral.

The video showed the passenger plane in an out-of-control death spiral before crashing with officials saying that all 58 passengers along with four crew members died in the tragic crash.

The viral video of the terrifying crash showed a plane spiralling out of the sky before the crash.

Another angle of the crash shows the plane’s terrifying descent as a huge plume of black smoke is seen rising from the ground.

Later, the wreckage of the passenger plane was seen on fire in a viral video after it crashed while traveling from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos international airport.

In a statement, Voepass Airline reported “an accident involving flight 2283.”

“There is still no confirmation of how the accident occurred or the current situation of the people on board,” it said.

Images broadcast on local media showed a large plane nosediving at high speed, while others showed a large column of smoke rising from the crash site in what appeared to be a residential area.

The Fire Department of Sao Paulo wrote on social network X: “Aircraft crash, 7 teams involved, so far only this information.”

The city of Vinhedo, with about 76,000 residents, is located approximately 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo.

In June this year, two planes narrowly escaped collision after landing and taking off at almost the same time.

As per details, a major accident was barely avoided at the Mumbai Airport as an IndiGo plane landed while an Air India aircraft taking off from the same runway in less than a minute, prompting aviation watchdog DGCA to launch a probe into the incident.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms showing one plane landing while another takes off from the same runway, sparking a debate among social media users about safety concerns.