WATCH: KL Rahul mimics Shubman Gill’s style

In a light-hearted moment during a training session ahead of a must-win encounter against Sri Lanka, India’s KL Rahul hilariously mimicked his teammate, Shubman Gill.

The third and final One-Day International (ODI) between India and Sri Lanka will take place on Wednesday, August 7, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The hosts are leading 1-0 as the third game is a must-win game for India to avoid a series defeat.

The first nail-biting encounter ended up in a tie while Sri Lanka emerged victorious by 32 runs.

During India’s training session ahead of the crucial match, KL Rahul hilariously copied his teammate Shubman Gill’s running style.

It can be seen in the video that when Shubman Gill was running onto the field, KL Rahul hilariously teased him by mimicking his running style.

Shubman Gill immediately looked back and said something to Rahul before running away.

