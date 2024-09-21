‘Idhar ayega ek fielder’: Rishabh Pant sets fielding for Bangladesh [Watch]

Indian batter Rishabh Pant’s entertaining presence on the cricket field was on full display during India’s second innings in the ongoing Test match against Bangladesh.

The wicketkeeper-batter’s jovial nature and aggressive batting style have become hallmarks of his game.

On Day 3 of Chennai Test, Pant walked out to bat and swiftly scored his 12th Test fifty.

During the match, a peculiar moment caught everyone’s attention when Pant advised Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto on field placement.

Rishabh Pant suggested placing a fielder on the onside, saying, “Bhai idhar ayega ek. One fielder here.” Surprisingly, Shanto made the adjustments as per Pant’s suggestion, leaving commentators amused.

This incident brought back memories of MS Dhoni’s similar gesture during the 2019 World Cup.

India reached 205/3 at lunch, extending their lead to 432 runs. Shubman Gill and Pant’s unbroken 138-run partnership for the fourth wicket propelled India’s dominance.

Rishabh Pant celebrated his return to Test cricket with a fifty after being dismissed cheaply in the first innings.