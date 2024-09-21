web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, September 21, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Malinga bana hua hai’: Virat Kohli shares a joke with Shakib Al Hasan [Watch]

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

India is off to a strong start in the first Test series against Bangladesh, taking a commanding lead at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After scoring 376 runs in the first innings, thanks to R Ashwin’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty, India’s bowling attack dismissed Bangladesh for a mere 149 runs.

In India’s second batting innings on Day 2, a hilarious exchange between Virat Kohli and Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli playfully compared Shakib to Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, known for his pinpoint accurate yorkers, after Shakib surprisingly opted for a series of yorkers upon Kohli’s arrival at the crease.

“Malinga bana hua, yorker pe yorker de raha hai (He is bowling yorkers like Lasith Malinga),” Virat Kohli was heard saying in the video.

India faced early setbacks, losing both openers with a score of 28-2, but Kohli’s brief stay at the crease showed promise. Unfortunately, his innings was cut short, dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 17 runs off 37 balls.

The match is still ongoing, with India looking to maintain its dominance over Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.