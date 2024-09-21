‘Malinga bana hua hai’: Virat Kohli shares a joke with Shakib Al Hasan [Watch]

India is off to a strong start in the first Test series against Bangladesh, taking a commanding lead at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After scoring 376 runs in the first innings, thanks to R Ashwin’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty, India’s bowling attack dismissed Bangladesh for a mere 149 runs.

In India’s second batting innings on Day 2, a hilarious exchange between Virat Kohli and Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli to Shakib: Malinga bana hua, yorker pe yorker de raha hai 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/G7phRMyMhQ — Baba Rancho (@BabaRancho20) September 20, 2024

Virat Kohli playfully compared Shakib to Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, known for his pinpoint accurate yorkers, after Shakib surprisingly opted for a series of yorkers upon Kohli’s arrival at the crease.

“Malinga bana hua, yorker pe yorker de raha hai (He is bowling yorkers like Lasith Malinga),” Virat Kohli was heard saying in the video.

India faced early setbacks, losing both openers with a score of 28-2, but Kohli’s brief stay at the crease showed promise. Unfortunately, his innings was cut short, dismissed by Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 17 runs off 37 balls.

The match is still ongoing, with India looking to maintain its dominance over Bangladesh.