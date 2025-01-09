Volkswagen brand deliveries fall 1.4% in 2024

The Volkswagen brand’s global deliveries fell 1.4% to 4.8 million vehicles in 2024, with battery-electric sales down around 2.5%, Europe’s top carmaker said on Thursday.

“2024 was a difficult year worldwide,” said Martin Sander, board member for sales, marketing and aftersales, pointing to a weak economy and tough competition in China, its biggest market.

Deliveries in China, where it is facing a growing swath of electric-only domestic rivals, fell 8.3% to 2.2 million vehicles.

Battery-electric vehicle sales came to just over 383,000, down from 394,000 last year, amid a regional slump in EV demand.

Still, North America deliveries improved significantly to over 592,000, an 18.4% jump.

The Volkswagen Group is expected to release its deliveries next week, with full-year results due for 2024 on March 11.

Volkswagen, one of the world’s leading automobile manufacturers, has a rich history that spans over eight decades. Founded in 1937 in Wolfsburg, Germany, the company’s name is derived from the German words “Volk,” meaning people, and “Wagen,” meaning car. Volkswagen’s mission was to create an affordable, reliable, and people-friendly vehicle that would revolutionize the automotive industry.

During World War II, Volkswagen’s production shifted to military vehicles, but after the war, the company refocused on producing civilian cars. The iconic Beetle, designed by Ferdinand Porsche, became Volkswagen’s flagship model and a symbol of post-war Germany’s economic miracle. The Beetle’s success propelled Volkswagen to become one of the largest and most recognizable automobile brands globally.

Today, Volkswagen is part of the Volkswagen Group, a multinational conglomerate that encompasses several prestigious brands, including Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, and SEAT. With a global presence in over 150 countries, Volkswagen continues to innovate and push the boundaries of automotive technology, sustainability, and design. The company’s commitment to electric mobility, digitalization, and environmental responsibility has cemented its position as a leader in the modern automotive industry.