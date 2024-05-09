WATCH: Man opens fire leaving two injured in Karachi

KARACHI: A shooting has occurred in Karachi’s Block B area of North Nazimabad, in which a shopkeeper reportedly injured, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A bystander captured the incident on his cell phone camera, showing three outlaws on two motorbikes fleeing the scene after firing indiscriminately shots.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The police spokesperson revealed that one shopkeeper, named Ismail, and a sweeper working in a residential building sustained injuries in the firing incident.

The police further disclosed that the injured shopkeeper, Ismail, had a dispute with a man named Nasir, however, the person opened fire is yet to be identified.