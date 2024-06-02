Punjab CM Maryam approves Lahore Development Project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz has approved the Lahore Development Project, ARY News reported on Sunday

The project was presented in a special meeting in Lahore today, chaired by the Chief Minister.

Under the Chief Minister’s direction, a Project Management Unit has been established.

In the first phase, development work will be done in six zones of Lahore city within ten months. This development work will cost over 74 billion rupees.

Earlier, the Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab inaugurated the Nawaz Sharif Information Technology (IT) city project in Lahore.

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz recalled that Nawaz Sharif laid the foundation of the IT City project with the first IT City inaugurated in a short period of two and a half months.

She announced that the IT city project, spanning 853 acres, will be tax-free for the next 10 years, while a Knowledge City and Film City are also being developed in this project.

She mentioned that various universities will open campuses in Knowledge City, and the government will provide facilities to investors, noting significant interest from major IT companies in the Nawaz Sharif IT City.

She expressed her commitment to ensuring that the youth of Pakistan were financially empowered.