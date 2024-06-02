PML-N and PPP in deadlock over Punjab power-sharing

ISLAMABAD: A deadlock continued between the PML-N and the People’s Party over power-sharing in Punjab, sources said.

A power sharing understanding between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party could not come into force so far, sources said.

Sources said that four meetings between the PPP and PML-N coordination committees have ended without reaching to any result. People’s Party sources complaining that the PML-N, which is ruling Punjab, didn’t give an appropriate response. “The PML-N has been non-serious with regard to the power sharing formula for Punjab,” PPP sources said.

Sources said that the PPP leadership has been informed about the non-serious attitude of the PML-N. “The PPP not being given representation in district level committees,” sources said.

“The People’s Party members being ignored in the Punjab Assembly budget,” sources said. The funds not yet released to the PPP MPAs till now,” sources added.

It is to be mentioned here that the PML-N pressing the People’s Party to join the coalition government in Centre and Punjab.