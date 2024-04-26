WATCH: Plane passenger spots ‘flying cylinder UFO’ out her window

A terrified passenger aboard a plane reported sighting a UFO resembling a “flying cylinder” hovering above New York City through her window.

Michelle Reyes captured footage of the mysterious dark, elongated oval-shaped object above LaGuardia Airport and promptly forwarded it to federal authorities.

Speaking to the media outlet, Reyes recounted, “When I realized I had captured something like this on video, the first thing I did was email the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) to inform them about what I witnessed.”

“Perhaps it posed a safety concern. I reached out to them. Unfortunately, I haven’t received a response; they didn’t acknowledge my email.”

Reyes shared the footage with her father, a former member of the US Navy, who was equally perplexed. “He had no clue. He was just as baffled as I was,” she said. “He speculated it might be a drone, but he didn’t believe it should be positioned so close to the aircraft.”

Ben Hansen, host of UFO Witness on discovery+, disclosed that his team thoroughly examined Reyes’ video and found “no evidence suggesting she fabricated or staged it.”

“The footage is remarkably clear, which is unusual. Thus, I believe this object is likely not too distant,” Hansen commented.

Addressing speculations about the object being an insect, Hansen noted, “There are issues with the insect theory because we’re talking about speeds of around 200 miles per hour, the velocity of her aircraft. Hence, it traverses in about a seventh of a second and appears in five frames of the video.”