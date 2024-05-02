WATCH: Rohit Sharma reacts to query on Virat Kohli’s strike rate

Following the announcement of the squad for the T20 World Cup, Indian captain Rohit Sharma’s epic response on a question regarding Virat Kohli’s strike rate surprised everyone.

He along with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Selection Committee Chairman Ajit Agarkar was addressing a press conference at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday.

When asked about Indian star batter Virat Kohli’s scoring rate, both Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar gave a smile as the latter went on to respond to the question.

“We are not the ones who talked about Virat’s strike rate. Look at his stats, he is performing exceptionally well in the IPL. He is someone who can walk in into any situation and take us to victory,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that despite playing several high-scoring knocks in IPL 2024, Kohli’s strike rate which is around 147.49 has triggered a debate in India ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Several cricket experts bashed Kohli over his low strike rate against spinners in the middle overs.

According to Agarkar, the Indian batter was in top form and a proven match-winner.

“I believe there is no point in overthinking about it. In the end, when you play in the World Cup, the pressure is different,” he said.

Reacting to criticism on his strike-rate, Kohli had earlier said that it was easy to comment from the box.

“I have been doing this for 15 years. It’s like a muscle memory for me now,” he added.