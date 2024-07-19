WATCH: Shadab Khan takes sensational catch in Lanka Premier League 2024

Pakistani player Shadab Khan took a sensational catch in the Lanka Premier League 2024 game between Colombo Strikers and Kandy Falcons at the R. Premada Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a target of 160, the Falcons were 79 at the loss of five wickets in 10 overs, when Matheesha Pathirana came to bowl to dismiss Chaturanga de Silva.

The shot played by the batter was caught by the brilliant show of Shadab Khan at the backward point.

Thanks to Kamind Mendis’s 54 off 36 balls and Dasun Shanaka’s 39 off 21 balls, the Kandy Falcons won the match by two wickets with eight balls remaining.

Earlier, batting first, Colombo Strikers scored 159 runs in their allotted overs with the help of Samarawickrama and Dunith Wellalage’s innings.

Both the batters scored 62, and 28 runs, respectively.

Falcons will now take on Jaffna Kings in Qualifier 2 of the Lanka Premier League on Saturday.