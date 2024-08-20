web analytics
Wheat worth over Rs 50mln missing from warehouse in Zhob

ZHOB: Wheat valued at more than Rs 50.3 million has gone missing from a food department warehouse in Zhob, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to authorities, the disappearance involves a total of 4,885 sacks of wheat which worth more than Rs 50.3 million.

Zafar Ali Achakzai, the in-charge of the food warehouse, has been arrested in connection with the missing wheat.

Reports indicate that Achakzai was also caught mixing soil into some of the remaining wheat bags, leading to the registration of a case against him.

In addition to the missing wheat, authorities recovered hundreds of empty sacks from the government warehouse during their investigation.

Assistant Director of the Food Department confirmed these findings, further implicating the in-charge in the fraudulent activity, meanwhile, further investigation is underway.

