World Bank approves $1bln for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: In a major relief for the country’s ill economy, World Bank (WB) has approved Rs1 billion for Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the World Bank has approved $1 billion for the construction of Dasu Dam.

This financing will support the expansion of hydropower electricity supply, improve access to socio-economic services for local communities, and build the Water and Power Development Authority’s (WAPDA) capacity to prepare future hydropower projects.

DHP is a run-of-river project on the Indus River about 8 km from Dasu Town, the capital of the Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Upon completion, it will have an installed capacity of 4,320–5,400 MW.

The project is being built in stages. DHP-I has a capacity of 2,160 MW and will generate 12,225 gigawatt hours (GWh)/year of low-cost renewable energy. The DHP-II will add 9,260–11,400 GWh per year from the same dam.