Which airline tops the list of worst airlines in 2024?

The 2024 rankings of the worst airlines in the world have sparked major discussions, with several carriers facing backlash for poor customer service, delayed flights, and other operational issues that have left travelers frustrated and disappointed.

According to New York post, AirHelp Inc. has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024 AirHelp Score, ranking the best and worst airlines globally.

The evaluation considered customer complaints, on-time performance, and passenger feedback on food, comfort, and crew service across 54 countries between January and October.

At the bottom of the rankings, Tunisair was named the worst airline in the world, coming in last at No. 109. The airline, along with other low-cost carriers, continues to face significant challenges. Buzz, Nouvelair, and El Al Israel Airlines also featured among the worst airlines in the world 2024, rounding out the bottom five. IndiGo, an India based airlines also made it to the list of worst airlines.

North American carriers didn’t escape criticism either. JetBlue and Air Canada were listed among the top 50 worst airlines in the world in 2024, highlighting ongoing challenges in the region.

However, it wasn’t all bad news. Brussels Airlines achieved the top spot as the best airline, dethroning Qatar Airways, which had dominated since 2018. United Airlines, American Airlines, and Play Airlines also ranked among the best in the world.

While United Airlines and American Airlines maintained their positions in the top 10 despite disruptions, Delta Airlines dropped from No. 11 to No. 17 due to issues with claim processing following a July tech outage.

The rankings reflect how airlines are performing in a post-pandemic travel world. As passengers continue to share their experiences, the AirHelp Score remains a crucial tool for travellers seeking the best—and avoiding the worst travelling experience.

Worst Airlines in the World

Tunisair Buzz Nouvelair Bulgaria Air El Al Israel Airlines Pegasus Airlines IndiGo Tarom Air Mauritius Sky Express

Best Airlines in the World