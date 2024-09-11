web analytics
Here’s how parents can link their YouTube accounts with their Kids

YouTube is launching a new supervision feature globally this week, allowing parents and guardians to link their accounts to their teenage children’s accounts.

This feature aims to promote safe content creation practices and increase parental awareness of their teen’s activity on the platform.

The feature can be accessed within YouTube’s Family Center, enabling parents to view shared insights such as subscriptions, comments, and upload history.

Additionally, email notifications will be sent to both linked accounts to flag notable activity, including new video uploads or livestreams.

YouTube describes this as the “first iteration” of the feature, building on existing supervision tools for preteens’ accounts. The company hints at adding more features to provide further insights into teenagers’ activity.

Notably, the feature offers “mutual control,” allowing both teens and parents to turn off supervision at any time.

