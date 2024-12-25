2.25 million Saudis register on freelance platform by Sept 2024

More than 2.25 million people of Saudi Arabia have signed up for the freelance platform as of September 2024, indicating the growing demand for this flexible employment arrangement, a report issued by the Future Work read.

Freelancing is expanding quickly in Saudi Arab, helping people and making a substantial contribution to the kingdom’s economy.

The Future Work firm was founded in 2019 by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development with the intention of promoting the freelance industry.

Its main goal is to promote contemporary work practices such as freelancing, flexible scheduling, and remote employment. Its objectives are to increase employment prospects, empower Saudi talent, and establish a new labor market that supports the established system while staying up to date with international advancements.

The industry’s remarkable growth and connection with Vision 2030 are highlighted in a recent Future Work report. A wide variety of freelancing activities are also shown by the research. With 38 percent, trade and retail are the largest sector, followed by industry with 13 percent and business services with 11 percent.

This demonstrates how dynamic the freelancing market is and how it can accommodate the demands of different industries.

The industry provides freedom for various credentials in terms of schooling. Sixty-two percent have a bachelor’s degree, followed by those with only a high school diploma (31 percent) and those with a higher degree (7 percent).

Digital platforms are becoming indispensable tools for freelancers, particularly in the fields of technology, information, and finance. These platforms improve communication and efficiency, which increases success and sustainability.

Geographically, Riyadh has the largest percentage of independent contractors (27%), followed by Makkah (22%), and the Eastern Province (14%).

The most active age group is 25–34, which reflects the increased interest in freelancing among young individuals. A positive trend is also highlighted in the report as 3.2 million women also expressed their interest in working as freelancers.

This illustrates the effectiveness of programs designed to support women’s economic participation while juggling their domestic and professional life.

The report also read that freelancers make a substantial contribution to the GDP of Saudi Arab. It increased to SR72.5 billion in 2023, or 2 percent of the Kingdom’s total GDP.