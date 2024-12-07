Mohammed Siraj broke Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest-ball record?

The netizens went crazy when a speed gun captured India’s Mohammed Siraj hitting 181 km/h against Australia on the first day of the second Test at the Adelaide Oval.

As Australia’s Mitchell Starc dominated the action on the first day with 6/48, Mohammed Siraj’s speeding error by the official announcers toward the close of the day’s play also took center stage.

The incident took place during Australia’s first innings’ 25th over as Marnus Labuschagne smoothly played towards backward point for a four after Mohammed Siraj blasted a short off-length shot outside and off.

But as soon as the pacer finished the ball, Mohammed Siraj’s name appeared next to 181.6 kph at the bottom of the enormous screen. Fans were immediately drawn to the error, which sparked a social media meme frenzy.

Currently, Pakistan’s former speedster Shoaib Akhtar holds the record for the fastest delivery as he bowled with a speed of 161.3 kph (100.23 mph) against England in a 2003 ODI World Cup match in Cape Town, South Africa.

Netizens reaction

“Greatest Batsman + Bowler to ever exist on Planet Earth. 181.6 KM/H. DSP Mohammed Bradman Siraj Akhtar,” a social media user wrote.

Another one posted, “DSP Siraj bowled the fastest delivery in cricket 181.6 Km/H. After Viv Richards, he is coming to eat Shoaib Akhtar’s legacy.”

For the unversed, Australia and India are locking horns in the second encounter of the five-match Test series at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide with the visitors leading 1-0.

Australia are in commanding position at the stumps on Day 2 with India reeling at 128-5 and still trailing by 29 runs.

Read More: WATCH: Mohammed Siraj throws ball at Labuschagne in frustration

Meanwhile, the pacer was involved in a tense exchange with Australia’s batter Marnus Labuschagne.

Marnus Labuschagne stopped Mohammed Siraj midway through his action as a fan went past the sightscreen running with a glass snake.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 25th over when the Australian batter was distracted by a fan in the stands. Marnus Labuschagne left his batting mark and stopped Mohammed Siraj, who in frustration, threw the ball towards him.

“Throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match,” says the ICC rulebook.