WATCH: Mohammed Siraj throws ball at Labuschagne in frustration

India’s pacer Mohammed Siraj was involved in a tense exchange with Australia’s batter Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1 of the second AUS v IND Test.

After being bowled out for 180 runs on the back of Mitchell Starc’s fifer, Australia lost opening batter Usman Khawaja early in their inning.

However, Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne stitched a 62-run unbeaten stand to end Day 1 at 86 for the loss of one wicket for Australia.

During Australia’s first inning in the second AUS v IND game, Marnus Labuschagne stopped Mohammed Siraj midway through his action as a fan went past the sightscreen running with a glass snake.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 25th over when the Australian batter was distracted by a fan in the stands.

Marnus Labuschagne left his batting mark and stopped Mohammed Siraj, who in frustration, threw the ball towards him.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss on an overcast day at Adelaide Oval, the visitors were dismissed on the cusp of tea.

Read more: WATCH: Mitchell Starc dismisses Yashasvi Jaiswal on golden duck

Mitchell Starc, who gave Australia a dream start by removing India opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal with the first ball of the match, took 6-48. Scott Boland and captain Pat Cummins both grabbed two each.

Six wickets went down in the second session, including Rohit for three and the flamboyant Rishabh Pant for 21.

It is worth noting here that India came into the clash riding high after a 295-run victory in the first AUS v IND Test in Perth, but Australia have a formidable record in Adelaide, winning all seven pink-ball Tests they have played at the venue.