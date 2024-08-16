Actor Merub Ali performs Umrah

Showbiz starlet and social media influencer, Merub Ali performed Umrah earlier this week, as she returned to Saudi Arabia after years.
Actor Merub Ali, who lived in Saudi Arabia during her growing years, returned to the country after nine years, and embarked on the journey to the holy city of Makkah, to perform Umrah.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor posted an eight-visual gallery from her pilgrimage, and simply captioned, “الحمداللہ” with a white heart and praying hands emojis.
One of the photos in the gallery captured the actor in Masjid al-Haram, while the post also featured the famous Clock Tower of Makkah and a brief clip of a huge crowd of pilgrims.
Thousands of her social followers including the entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for Ali in the comments section, asking her to remember them in her prayers.
With over a million Instagrammers on her followers’ list, Ali is among the top-followed celebs of Pakistan on the platform. She often shares glimpses of her modelling assignments and personal life with her beau, Asim Azhar, on the social site.
Meanwhile, on the work front, she was seen in the star-studded serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’.