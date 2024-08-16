Actor Merub Ali performs Umrah

Actor Merub Ali, who lived in Saudi Arabia during her growing years, returned to the country after nine years, and embarked on the journey to the holy city of Makkah, to perform Umrah.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday afternoon, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor posted an eight-visual gallery from her pilgrimage, and simply captioned, “الحمداللہ” with a white heart and praying hands emojis.

One of the photos in the gallery captured the actor in Masjid al-Haram, while the post also featured the famous Clock Tower of Makkah and a brief clip of a huge crowd of pilgrims.