ANP senator backs judicial reforms in constitutional amendments

ISLAMABAD: The Senator of Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, voiced his support for judicial reforms in the constitutional amendments, advocating for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Speaking during a Senate session where the 26th constitutional amendment draft was presented, Khan stressed the need for judicial appointments to be made by the government, which is responsible for running the country.

He expressed pride in preventing the appointment of judges like former Chief Justices Saqib Nisar and Gulzar Ahmed Khosa, whom he criticized for past decisions.

Khan also remarked on the current state of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that its founder is finished, having been jailed.

READ: 26th Constitutional Amendment draft presented in Senate

He questioned how long PTI members would continue to wait for their leader and noted that all parliamentary leaders, except PTI, have agreed on the constitutional amendments.

Khan called for strict action against anyone attacking military, government, or private installations. He also rejected any attempts to shut down KP House, asserting that while one leader may be closed off, Pakistan will continue to move forward.

The Senate session, chaired by Yousuf Raza Gilani, featured discussions on the 19th constitutional amendment, with Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar admitting that it was introduced hastily and skewed towards one institution.

Tarar highlighted the need for a more balanced approach in judicial appointments, a demand also raised by the Pakistan Bar Council.

The law minister detailed that the regional commission will consist of four senior judges and four members of parliament, ensuring representation from the provinces in the high court.

The Judicial Commission, with the authority to form constitutional benches, will include the Chief Justice and four senior Supreme Court judges, along with parliamentarians from both the Senate and National Assembly.