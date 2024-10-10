Apple iPad mini 7 rumors: release date, price, features and more details

Tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the highly anticipated iPad Mini 7 this month, three years after the release of its predecessor.

According to recent leaks, the new tablet will be powered by Apple’s latest A18 chip, offering enhanced performance and AI features.

Rumored specifications of the iPad Mini 7 include:

8.3-inch display with same design as the sixth generation

Front camera relocated to landscape edge for improved video calls

HDR 4 support and wider aperture for upgraded camera capabilities

Support for Apple Pencil Pro with features like squeeze gestures and haptic feedback

Potential price tag around Rs 50,000

The iPad Mini 7 is expected to be unveiled alongside the new MacBook Pro with M4 chip at an Apple event this month.

The starting price of the WiFi variant is anticipated to be similar to its predecessor, which launched in India at Rs 46,900.

Industry insiders suggest the upgraded tablet will provide users with enhanced Siri capabilities, improved genmoji and image playground feature, and better overall performance.

While Apple has not officially confirmed the launch, the rumored specifications and features have generated significant excitement among tech enthusiasts.

