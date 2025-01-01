Apple’s iPhone 17 models to bring 120Hz display: Reports

Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 entire models is expected to feature a substantial upgrade in display technology.

Following the modifications, reports suggest that Apple may finally introduce a 120Hz refresh rate for both the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Air, which is likely to replace the Plus variant.

According to Chinese digital outlet, iPhone 17 will incorporate a faster refresh rate. Currently, Apple provides 60Hz displays for the standard models and 120Hz refresh rates for the Pro versions. Notably, the source did not clarify the specific refresh rate specifications for the iPhone 17.

Will the iPhone 17 feature a ProMotion Display?

Given that the Pro models currently utilize ProMotion technology, it is plausible that Apple will extend this feature to the iPhone 17.

This enhancement would offer a more fluid and improved user experience, along with always-on display capabilities. However, the iPhone 17 will necessitate LTPO panels. If this is the case, the standard models may share display characteristics with the Pro variants.

Previously, analyst Ross Young forecasted the inclusion of ProMotion displays in both the iPhone 17 and 17 Air.

Nevertheless, as of this writing, Apple has not officially confirmed any developments regarding this matter. When the iPhone 17 series is unveiled, further clarity on its features will be available. The anticipated release date for the iPhone 17 series is September 2025.