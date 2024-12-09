Apple plans to launch iPhone 17 with slimmest design

Apple is all set to unveil a slimmer iteration of the iPhone in conjunction with the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

This new variant, rumored to be designated as the iPhone 17 Air, is expected to be approximately two millimeters thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro. It is noteworthy that only a few months have passed since the launch of the iPhone 16 series, yet leaks and speculations regarding the iPhone 17 series, projected to be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2025, have already begun to surface.

To provide further context, the existing iPhone 16 Pro measures 8.25mm in thickness. Should the iPhone 17 Air be 2mm thinner, it would have a thickness of around 6.25mm, thereby becoming the slimmest iPhone to date. The previous record was held by the iPhone 6, which measured 6.9mm.

Historically, iPhones have tended to increase in thickness since the iPhone X, primarily to accommodate larger batteries, enhanced camera systems, Face ID technology, and various other advancements.

Also read: Apple iPhone 16 event shows off AI muscle, new Watches and AirPods

Earlier speculations had proposed that the iPhone 17 Air could be even more slender, potentially falling between 5mm and 6mm. This aligns with certain reports suggesting that the iPhone 17 Air may forgo a SIM tray altogether.

However, the prevailing consensus among sources now indicates that the device will likely be around 6mm thick. Furthermore, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a single rear camera, and Apple’s proprietary SoC, the A19, or whatever nomenclature the company decides to adopt in 2025.