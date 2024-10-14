Arabian Sea Depression at 1060km southwest of Karachi: PMD

KARACHI: Arabian Sea Depression now lies near Latitude 15.6N and Longitude 64.8E in central Arabian Sea at a distance of about 1060km southwest of Karachi, PMD said in a report.

The depression moved west-northwestward during last 12 hours, has been located at 1080km south of Ormara and 1110km southeast of Gwadar.

The system is likely to move further west-northwestward towards Oman coast, Pakistan Meteorological Department’s cyclone warning center, Karachi said.

Squally wind of speed 30-40 Km/hour gusting 50Km/hour are likely around the system’s center for next two days.

Fishermen have been advised to remain careful and avoid going to deep sea.

None of the Pakistan coastal area has been under any threat from this system. PMD’s cyclone warning center monitoring the system and will issue updates, according to the advisory.

If this system develops into a storm, it will be named “Dana,” as proposed by Qatar.

The weather will remain hot and dry in most of the districts in Sindh on Monday. But, Karachi, Tharparkar, Nagarparkar, Umarkot, Mithi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Hyderabad and adjoining some areas likely to receive gusty winds-duststorms and rainfall with thunderstorm at some places.

Most of these areas also likely to receive rain with thunder and windstorms on Tuesday (tomorrow).

It is expected that the depression would intensify into a tropical cyclone, subsequently traversing the central Arabian Sea on Monday and Tuesday, 14 and 15 October, weather officials said.