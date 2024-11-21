Arena Breakout: Infinite Season 1- What’s new?

You won’t have to wait long if you’re excitedly anticipating the release of season one before playing Arena Breakout: Infinite again or if you’re still playing the extraction shooter and want more content. It is reportedly the most important update to the game since its debut on November 20.

While More Fun (the studio behind Arena Breakout: Infinite) has not unveiled everything coming in Season 1, they did show off some of the big hits we can expect, like:

Maps

TV station

Armory

Free Items

Seasonal Weapon Skins

Weekly Gear Bundles

Permanent Reinforced Case

Maps

TV Station – New

Armory – Expansion

Weapons

Eight new weapons and three female character operatives that can be customized are also included in the Arena Breakout: Infinite Season 1 update.

H416 T03 Desert Eagle Vector 9mm Vector .45 ACP DT MDR M96 Carbine USAS 12 Shoot gun

Features Female Characters

Gameplay Events Farm Assault Armory Assault Fog Storm

Additional Content Seasonal Tasks Cheater Compensation T7 Nerf Weapon Cosmetics



As a fan of weapon customization mechanics in video games, I cannot wait to get my hands on the H416 and Desert Eagle. But most importantly, that new map looks absolutely mint!

Weather

Arena Breakout: Infinite Season 1 has brought new updates related to weather with some changes in the game.

QOL changes

Performance improvements for lower-end PCs and cheater compensation measures are two of the new quality of life (QOL) improvements. Players with low-end systems can now play the game because the minimum requirements for RAM and GPU memory have been reduced to 12GB and 2GB, respectively.

There is also a new and enhanced battle pass that offers a variety of rewards like new weapons, gear, and free Koens.

Rewards

Through Twitch Drops, More Fun (the studio behind Arena Breakout: Infinite), is rewarding loyal fans with freebies. You can win exciting prizes by watching your favorite streamers play before 2:00 am on November 25.