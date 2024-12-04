Arif Alvi secures protective bail from SHC

KARACHI: Former president of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Arif Alvi Wednesday secured protective bail from Sindh High Court.

Alvi was granted protective bail in three cases registered against him in Mianwali, Taxila and Rawalpindi under terrorism and other heinous charges.

The former president was granted protective bail against surety bond of Rs50,000.

In a separate development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur has moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the D-Chowk protest case.

As per details, CM Gandapur filed a petition to challenge the case registered against him at the Secretariat police station after PTI protest at D-Chowk.

Gandapur, through his counsel Haji Ajmal Khan Mohmand, has urged the court to remove terrorism charges from the case.

The petition argues that the protesters had exercised their constitutional right to peaceful assembly, but the police registered a terrorism case against them.

The case was registered on November 26 at the Secretariat police station in Islamabad.

Gandapur’s counsel has requested the IHC to suspend the FIR or terrorism charges until a final decision is made.