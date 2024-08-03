web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, August 3, 2024
- Advertisement -

Arshdeep Singh faces criticism after India vs Sri Lanka ODI ends in tie

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former India speedster Dodda Ganesh criticized Arshdeep Singh for his choice of stroke after the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, August 2, ended in a tie.

While admitting that tail enders cannot be expected to score runs, he opined that they can show some game awareness.

Former India fast bowler Ganesh said that he was not impressed with Arshdeep’s shot selection saying “You can’t expect run from the tail enders but a bit of game awareness is paramount for any cricketer. That shot from Arshdeep isn’t going to impress the coach Gambhir.”

The Sri Lankan Skipper Charith Asalanka struck twice in a nail-biting 48th over to force a tie in the ODI series opener between hosts Sri Lanka and India.

India were in a comfortable position, needing just five off 18 deliveries with two wickets in hand and a set-batter in the form of Shivam Dube in the middle.

But Asalanka, despite being hit for a four on the third delivery of the over, hit back with back-to-back wickets and snatched the victory from the touring side.

With no super over on offer, the two teams settled for a tie, which marked only the second instance in the history of ODI cricket.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.